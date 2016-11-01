Five people will interview for Tumwater School Board seat

The Tumwater School Board will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 to interview candidates for the vacant Director District No. 4 position.
Eleven people applied for the position, according to superintendent John Bash.
The finalists are Don Kruse, Melissa Beard, Chris Richardson, Joy Adams and Christy Upton, according to a news release from the Tumwater School District. The meeting will be at the district’s Administration Office, 621 Linwood Ave. SW, Tumwater.
Bob Barclift resigned last month, after serving the district for more than 50 years as a teacher, principal and board member.
The School Board is scheduled to appoint someone Dec. 8 to fulfill the remaining year of Barclift’s term.
