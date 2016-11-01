Meet North Thurston superintendent and give input on schools at upcoming events

North Thurston Public Schools is hosting a series of community conversations featuring new superintendent Deb Clemens.
The public events are designed to help district residents get to know the new leader, while giving them an opportunity to provide input on what’s going well and where improvement is needed in the 14,500-student district, said spokeswoman Courtney Schrieve.
The events are set for:
▪ 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE.
▪ 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) at Forza, 130 Marvin Road SE, Lacey.
▪ Noon, Tuesday (Nov. 8) at the district headquarters, 305 College St. NE, Lacey.
People are encouraged to RSVP by calling 360-412-4413.
