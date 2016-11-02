Did you play Tumwater football? Join tribute for retiring coach Sid Otton

Tumwater High School’s first playoff football game at 7 p.m. Friday will begin with a tribute to retiring coach Sid Otton.
Tumwater football players who played from 1974 to 2015 are invited to line up at the track at Tumwater District Stadium before the game for the national anthem, according to an announcement from the Tumwater School District. Former players are encouraged to wear their jerseys, letterman jackets and T-Bird fan gear.
“We hope to wrap the entire field with the men that have all had the opportunity to play for coach Otton,” the district announcement stated. “What a great way to honor and pay tribute to the 43 years he has put into coaching, mentoring and developing young men.”
Ticket sales begin at 5 p.m.. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. Prices are $5 for seniors and students with ASB, $7 for adults and students without ASB, and free for children 3 and younger.
