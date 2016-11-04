Former Tumwater football players turn out to honor retiring coach Sid Otton

There were hugs, high fives and hearty laughs about lettermen’s jackets and football jerseys that seemed to feel a little snug these days.
Scores of former Tumwater High School football players returned to their alma mater on Friday night to line the end zone during the national anthem at the playoff game as a tribute to retiring coach Sid Otton.
Although there wasn’t an official count, the game’s announcer estimated that 150 to 200 former players lined the field.
Otton retires at the end of the year as the winningest high school football coach in state history.
“A night like this calls for a lot of celebration,” said Colby Shaffer, who flew in on Friday from Lakeville, Minnesota, to participate in the event. “…There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
Otton has coached high school football for 49 years, including 43 seasons at Tumwater.
“Being young, you look at him and he’s pretty much intimidating so you pretty much did what he asked you to do,” recalled Spencer Seymour, 59, of Olympia. “He just taught us how to have stamina, and stay out there and keep fighting and hitting with our heads and making the helmets pop hard.”
Tumwater athletic director Tim Graham helped organize the alumni tribute for Otton.
“We’re just trying to find different ways to honor him,” Graham said.
There’s also a community retirement party slated for Otton from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Tumwater High School, he added. The event is open to the public. More information can be found at www.thankyoucoachotton.com.
Graham estimated that Otton has coached about 1,500 Tumwater players over the years.
“He has a lot of principles,” said Lance Martin, 44, of Lewis County. “And he’s lived his life and taught those to the players and made us better community members and people in general.”
Otton described the tribute as a “tear-jerker” moment, and said he and the other coaches appreciated the support from the team’s alumni.
“Some of these guys that believed in the dream right off the get-go and got things rolling and then the ones that have established things along the way — it’s great to see them,” Otton said.
Chris Ridley, 39, of Tumwater, said Otton has always had a knack for bringing out the best in players.
“Whoever comes in to fill those shoes has big shoes to fill,” Ridley said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments