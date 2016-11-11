Celebrity chefs help raise $1.15 million at Saint Martin’s event

Chef Andrew Zimmern, host of the Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” franchise, and Ligia Karazawa, head chef of Eataly Brasil’s Brace restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, helped whip up about $1.15 million in donations at last weekend’s Saint Martin’s Gala.
“This is the second year in a row that we raised over $1 million,” Saint Martin’s University spokeswoman Genevieve Canceko Chan told The Olympian. “Last year, with (chefs from ABC’s) ‘The Chew,’ we raised $1.6 million overall.”
About 600 people attended the sold-out black tie event on Nov. 5, which featured the preparation and delivery of a five-course Brazilian feast. The annual event raises money for student scholarships for the private, Benedictine university in Lacey.
“I continue to be amazed at the generosity of this community,” Saint Martin’s president Roy Heynderickx said in a news release. “Our students benefit now and know they carry forward the same responsibility to the next generation.”
Next year’s gala is scheduled for Nov. 4, Chan said. The theme and host is expected to be announced in January or February. For more information, go to www.stmartin.edu/news-events/university-events/saint-martins-gala.
