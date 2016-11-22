Hundreds expected at Latinx Youth Summit at Evergreen

An estimated 300 to 500 high school students are expected to attend the 14th annual Latinx Youth Summit on Tuesday at The Evergreen State College in Olympia.
The event, open to students in Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties, was organized by the Hispanic Roundtable. This summit’s theme is “Our Existence is Resistance,” and its goal is to introduce Latino high school students to college and resources, according to Evergreen spokesman Todd Sprague.
“To some, this theme may sound defiant or negative,” Hispanic Roundtable president Bill Fishburn wrote in a letter for summit participants. “For me, and I hope for you, it sounds optimistic. It helps me to remember that our strength, our very existence — as individuals, as family members, as community members — is the result of resistance.”
About 24 workshops are being offered, ranging from how to apply for financial aid and enlisting in the military, to healthy relationships and young parents getting degrees.
