Student injured in Yelm school bus collision

A student was injured during a school bus collision on Monday afternoon, according to Yelm Community Schools spokeswoman Teri Pablo.
“There was an accident and medics were called,” she said. “…An investigation has been started.”
The location of the collision, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m., was near NE 103rd Ave. and Creek St. SE, Pablo said. The injured student was released to his or her parent, Pablo said.
The incident is being investigated by Yelm Police and the school district, she said. No other information was released.
