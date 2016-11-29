Black Hills students gave up their cell phones for a week, and will share what they learned

Nine Black Hills High School students voluntarily gave up their cell phones for a week, and will share their unplugged experiences on NBC’s “The Today Show” Thursday, according to the Tumwater School District.
Before participating in the Digital Cold Turkey experiment, the teens downloaded an app that tracked their phone usage. Some of the teens were spending five to seven hours a day on their phones, according to a story published in Black Hills High School’s newspaper The Wolf Crier.
The experiment took place Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 and involved students in Dave Heywood’s World History class. Kids from several schools around the country are expected to be part of the segment.
“The Today Show” airs 7 to 11 a.m. daily on KING 5, according to the Seattle station’s website.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
