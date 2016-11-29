Black Hills students gave up their cell phones for a week, and will share what they learned

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum Pause

2:10 LB Psalm Wooching previews Colorado

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

2:39 Pete Carroll eventually cuts off questions about Seahawks' O-line

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

2:59 DC Pete Kwiatkowski previews Colorado