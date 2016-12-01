Olympia Math Group wins regional tournament

The Olympia Math Group from Olympia High School took first place at the recent regional math tournament at The Evergreen State College.
The Nov. 19 competition involved 37 students from five schools in the region – Olympia, Henry Foss, North Thurston, River Ridge and Stadium high schools. Many of the students qualified for the state-level math tournament that will be held at Evergreen in April.
Here are the top finishers, according to a news release from the college:
Overall team winners: first place Olympia, also known as OMG; second place Foss; third place North Thurston.
Freshman/sophomore team winners: first place Foss; second place North Thurston; third place River Ridge.
Overall individual winners: first place Jasper McAvity, Olympia; Frank Lin, Foss; Spencer Johnson, Olympia.
Ninth grade: first place Sabrina Lin, Foss; second place Laurel Ponce, River Ridge; third place John Hammond, River Ridge.
Tenth grade: first place Frank Lin; second place Aleksander Leszczak, North Thurston; third place Tommy Pak, North Thurston.
Eleventh grade: first place Jasper McAvity, Olympia; Vin Somasundaram, Olympia; third place Lucas Ehinger, Olympia.
Twelfth grade: first place Spencer Johnson, Olympia; second place Warren Gu, Olympia; third place Kendall Escene, North Thurston.
