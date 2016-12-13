Local MLK banquet will feature a history-making mayor

Michael Tubbs, the youngest person and first African American to be elected mayor of Stockton, California, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. community banquet at South Puget Sound Community College.
The event will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14, at SPSCC’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. In addition to Tubbs’ remarks, the event will feature food prepared by the college’s Culinary Arts programs and live musical performances. Tickets are $40, and can be purchased at spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix.
Tubbs, 26, was elected mayor on Nov. 8 and will take office on Jan. 1. His visit is part of SPSCC’s Artist & Lecture series, which brings distinguished scholars, activists and artists to the campus to discuss contemporary issues.
Tubbs plans to share “his takeaways from the election, how communities can promote progress in the current political climate, and the importance of Dr. King’s legacy around education as a fundamental right,” according to a news release from the college.
