North Thurston School Board seeks to fill vacancy

North Thurston Public Schools is accepting nominations and applications for a vacancy on its School Board.
According to a news release from the district, candidates must be a United States citizen, a qualified voter of the school district and live within Director District No. 3, which is the eastside of the district, serving neighborhoods around Salish Middle School, River Ridge High School, Nisqually Middle School and Meadows Elementary School.
The vacancy is due to the recent resignation of Aaron Owada, who was first elected to the School Board in 1997, and stated that he believes it’s time to bring “new blood and new energy” to the position.
The School Board plans to appoint someone from a pool of candidates to serve until the General Election in November.
Applications are due at 3 p.m. Jan. 13. For more information on the position, contact the superintendent’s office at 360-412-4413 or superintendent@nthurston.k12.wa.us.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
