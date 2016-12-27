Olympia Schools’ Superintendent Dick Cvitanich announces retirement

Olympia School District superintendent Dick Cvitanich has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Cvitanich has led the nearly 10,000-student district since July 2012.
“After 42 years as an educator, the time feels right to pursue other activities with our growing family,” the administrator wrote in an email to district employees.
He said he announced his retirement plans now so that the School Board would have plenty of time to begin a replacement process that involves staff, students, parents and community members.
The School Board is scheduled to discuss next steps in finding Cvitanich’s replacement at a 6:30 p.m. meeting Jan. 9 at the Knox Administrative Center, 1113 Legion Way SE, Olympia.
