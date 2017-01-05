Community event will celebrate Rainier Historical School House

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rainier Historical School House, 207 Centre St., Rainier. The event is open to the community.
The building, which was built in 1915, is owned by the Rainier School District and recently underwent about $1 million in renovations. It will now house the Rainier Historical Museum, the Thurston County Sheriff’s field office, the Rainier High School Alternative Program and the Rainier School District Office. Before April 2015, the schoolhouse was owned by the Rainier Historical Society which also performed many upgrades to the building.
Rainier schools superintendent Bryon Bahr said the ribbon cutting ceremony will mark a “historical day.”
“With the support of the citizens we have retained this treasured place for the community to share with the future of Rainier,” he said in a news release. “We must always honor the past as we look forward to the future.”
For more information on the event, call 360-446-2207.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
