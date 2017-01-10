Community event set for Tumwater’s retiring football coaches

A community party for three Tumwater football coaches who retired this year — Sid Otton, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun — will be held Saturday afternoon at the Tumwater High School gym, 700 Israel Road SW.
The event, which is open to the public, will include a social that begins at 4 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 6 p.m.
Otton retires with the title of the state’s “winningest coach.” He has coached for 49 years, including 43 seasons at Tumwater High School.
“He has had an enormous impact on thousands of students and an entire community,” the Tumwater School District posted on its website.
As of Tuesday morning, an online campaign has raised more than $5,600 for a community retirement gift for Otton. For more information, go to www.thankyoucoachotton.com.
