Vehicle crashes through gate at McKenna Elementary School

Classes remained on schedule Tuesday at McKenna Elementary School after a vehicle crashed overnight through the school’s gate and onto its campus, according to Yelm Community Schools spokeswoman Teri Pablo.
“The building was not hit,” she said. “There was damage to the gate and landscaping.”
Pablo said maintenance workers cleared the area of debris on Tuesday morning to “ensure the campus was safe” for students and school workers.
The crash is being investigated by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. No other information has been released.
