Want to have a say in the Olympia School District’s next leader?

The Olympia School Board has begun a search for the district’s next superintendent, and it wants to collect community input as part of that process.
Parents, students and community members are invited to take an online survey that will be active through next Thursday (Feb. 2) on the district’s website, osd.wednet.edu. The survey was developed by Northwest Leadership Associates, the search firm hired by the board. Folks who can’t complete the survey online can pick up a paper copy at any school office around the district.
The School Board also has a series of community forums lined up.
With a goal similar to the survey, the events are designed to get input on what people think are the nearly 10,000-student district’s strengths and challenges, as well as the qualifications and qualities they want to see in its next leader, officials say.
The meetings are set for:
▪ 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Knox Administrative Center, 1113 Legion Way S.E.
▪ 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Middle School, 2200 Conger Ave. N.W.
▪ The district also is co-hosting a forum with Centro Integral Educativo Latino de Olympia for Spanish-speaking families. An interpreter will be at the meeting, which is from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at CIELO, 1202 Black Lake Blvd S.W., Suite B1.
Superintendent Dick Cvitanich, who has led the district for the past five years, recently announced that he’ll retire June 30. He has worked in education for 42 years.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
