Olympia School District to host kindergarten information event

The Olympia School District’s annual “Learn All About Kindergarten” event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. N.W. in Olympia.
The free event will include opening remarks by superintendent Dick Cvitanich. After that, families can visit booths set up in the gym to learn about a variety of topics related to kindergarten and school in general, such as program options, how to register for school and how to use the district’s Family Access student information system. There also will be a school bus on site for families to learn about school transportation safety and rules, and to see the inside of the bus.
Children need to be 5 by Aug. 31 to be eligible to start kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.
The event is geared to adults. Kids are welcome, but childcare won’t be provided, according to district spokeswoman Susan Gifford.
