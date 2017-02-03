School district places employee on leave and launches internal audit

North Thurston Public Schools has launched an internal audit and placed an employee on leave after officials discovered cash handling “irregularities” in the district, according to spokeswoman Courtney Schrieve.
The nearly 15,000-student school district in Lacey is working with the state Auditor’s Office on the matter, and has begun retraining employees on money handling, she said.
The employee, whose name and job title were not released by the district, was placed on leave so the officials can conduct a fair and thorough investigation, Schrieve said.
“It’s our responsibility to protect both the employee and the district,” she said. “We take all matters of employee misconduct very seriously especially when it involves taxpayer dollars.”
Lacey Police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said a report was filed with the department, and police are waiting for information from the school district’s audit, which is expected to be done by the end of the month, to continue looking into the complaint.
“It’s still an active investigation,” he said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments