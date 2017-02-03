Forget football, it’s Science Bowl weekend for these local kids

Two Thurston County schools are sending teams to the 2017 National Science Bowl regional competition in Portland on Saturday.
The teams are from Timberline High School in Lacey and Jefferson Middle School in Olympia. The event, which is in the fast-paced question-and-answer game that tests students on their knowledge on biology, chemistry, energy, math and Earth science, will be at the University of Portland.
This is the third year Timberline has sent a team to the regional competition. Teams from about 50 high schools and 35 middle schools from Oregon and Washington are participating in the event.
The teams that win the regional middle and high school competitions will win trips to participate in the Science Bowl National Finals, held in Washington, D.C. from April 27 to May 1.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments