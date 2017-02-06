Snow again leads to school delays around South Sound

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received for Tuesday, Feb. 7. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.
The list will be updated as more schools report delays or closures.
The following school districts will be closed Tuesday:
None
The following school districts will be on a delay Tuesday:
▪ Adna, 2 hours
▪ Boisfort, 2 hours
▪ Chehalis, 2 hours
▪ Community Christian Academy, 2 hours
▪ Elma, 2 hours
▪ Evaline, 2 hours
▪ Grapeview, 2 hours
▪ Hood Canal, 2 hours
▪ Mary M. Knight, 2 hours
▪ McCleary, 2 hours
▪ Montesano, 2 hours
▪ Morton, 2 hours
▪ Napavine, 2 hours
▪ North Thurston, 2 hours
▪ Northwest Christian High School, 2 hours
▪ Oakville, 2 hours
▪ Pe Ell, 2 hours
▪ Pioneer, 2 hours
▪ Pope John Paul II HS, 2 hours
▪ Rainier, 2 hours
▪ St. Joseph's - Chehalis, 2 hours
▪ Satsop, 2 hours
▪ Shelton, 2 hours
▪ Southside, 2 hours
▪ Saint Martin’s University, 2 hours — Lacey campus to start classes at 9:30 am, ELD/JBLM to start classes at 10 am.
▪ Winlock, 2 hours
