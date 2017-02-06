Education

February 6, 2017 9:22 PM

Snow again leads to school delays around South Sound

Staff report

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received for Tuesday, Feb. 7. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.

The list will be updated as more schools report delays or closures.

The following school districts will be closed Tuesday:

None

The following school districts will be on a delay Tuesday:

▪ Adna, 2 hours

▪ Boisfort, 2 hours

▪ Chehalis, 2 hours

▪ Community Christian Academy, 2 hours

▪ Elma, 2 hours

▪ Evaline, 2 hours

▪ Grapeview, 2 hours

▪ Hood Canal, 2 hours

▪ Mary M. Knight, 2 hours

▪ McCleary, 2 hours

▪ Montesano, 2 hours

▪ Morton, 2 hours

▪ Napavine, 2 hours

▪ North Thurston, 2 hours

▪ Northwest Christian High School, 2 hours

▪ Oakville, 2 hours

▪ Pe Ell, 2 hours

▪ Pioneer, 2 hours

▪ Pope John Paul II HS, 2 hours

▪ Rainier, 2 hours

▪ St. Joseph's - Chehalis, 2 hours

▪ Satsop, 2 hours

▪ Shelton, 2 hours

▪ Southside, 2 hours

▪ Saint Martin’s University, 2 hours — Lacey campus to start classes at 9:30 am, ELD/JBLM to start classes at 10 am.

▪ Winlock, 2 hours

