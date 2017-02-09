North Thurston School Board names Owada replacement

The North Thurston School Board has appointed Melissa “Mel” Hartley to its Director, District 3 position, according to a news release.
She was one of a dozen applicants, and was selected after interviews with the board on Tuesday night.
Hartley’s three children attended North Thurston Public Schools. She and her husband served in the Army, and she is part of the Graduate Medical Education faculty at Madigan Army Center.
Hartley has a juris doctor degree, and has spent her career practicing and teaching health law and ethics.
“I am committed to diversity and the inclusion of every student,” she said in her application. “I will listen to all views presented, and work toward a decision that is fiscally sound, morally responsible, and that which would benefit our students and the community we serve.”
Hartley replaces Aaron Owada, who resigned late last year after serving on the board for nearly 20 years. She will be sworn in at the Feb. 22 School Board meeting. Hartley will finish the remainder of Owada’s term, which is to expire in November.
