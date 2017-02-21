Events to highlight optional elementary programs in Olympia

The Olympia School District is holding a series of events for families to learn about its optional programs for elementary school students.
The information nights are geared to families who will have students in grades kindergarten through 5 during the 2017-18 school year.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Options Elementary School, 213 21st Avenue SE.
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA), 2400 15th Avenue SE.
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at Lincoln Options.
▪ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 16 at Hansen Elementary School, 1919 Road Sixty-Five NW.
▪ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Hansen.
In addition to information nights, Lincoln will open its classrooms to parents of current and potential students during Observation Week, which will run from 8:40 a.m. to noon March 13-16.
For more information on the programs, go to www.osd.wednet.edu/academic_programs/alternative_education.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
