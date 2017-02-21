Free parenting classes offered during Community Summit

Junior League of Olympia will hold its fifth annual Community Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Event Center, 4220 6th Ave. SE, Lacey.
The event, “ Resilient Children, Resilient Communities: Parenting in Today’s Modern World,” will include free classes, workshops and panel discussions for parents, caregivers, educators and community members.
Parenting coach Emily McMason is the keynote speaker, and breakout sessions will cover topics such as fatherhood, non-traditional parenting and co-parenting, managing stress at home and transitioning into the teen years. Lunch will be provided, and free childcare is on a first-come, first-served basis. There also will be a resource fair for families to learn about community organizations and services.
“Our goal is to educate the community on critical issues in Thurston County and provide resources and guidance to help families thrive,” states a description of the event on the Junior League’s website.
To register, go to www.jlolympia.com/community-summit.
