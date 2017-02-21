Olympia teachers, students and administrators to perform “Annie”

A local production of “Annie” begins Thursday evening at the Olympia High School Performing Arts Center, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia.
The musical is being performed by the OSD Players, a group of students, teachers, administrators and staff members in the Olympia School District. Proceeds will go to support the Olympia School District Education Foundation’s grants for the school district, schools and educators. Every year, the nonprofit provides thousands of dollars in grants to help teachers pay for supplies or projects that aren’t covered by school district funds.
“This is really an amazing effort, one I am really proud to be a part of,” Olympia School District superintendent Dick Cvitanich, who plays the radio announcer in the production, said in a news release. “I want to congratulate all of the district teachers, students, administrators and staff who have worked so hard and spent personal time to make this show come to life. It’s really quite fun to watch the final result.”
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10-15 each.
For more information, go to www.seatyourself.biz/olympiasd or call 360-596-6110.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
