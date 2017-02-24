UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

About 100 people, including students and faculty members, participated Tuesday in a walkout and teach-in at Saint Martin’s University, protesting the private university’s objection to a recently formed faculty union.
Crews began to demolish the grandstands at Nisqually Ballpark in Lacey on Tuesday. North Thurston Public Schools, which owns the property, is having several facilities removed from the complex, citing safety concerns.
Saint Martin's University in Lacey dedicated the new Panowicz Foundry for Innovation and the E.L Wiegand Laboratories on Monday, Sept. 12. The $2.7 million facility was privately funded, and part of a multi-year capital initiative for the engineering programs.
Watch as construction wraps up and teachers begin to move into the brand new Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School in Tumwater. Officials say crews are on track to have the building ready for the first day of school, which is Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Nisqually Land Trust Executive Director Joe Kane gives a June 21st tour of the former four-generation Burwash family farm in Ohop Valley. The Eatonville School District is considering turning the historic homestead and its remaining structures into an ag-based, STEM campus.