March 7, 2017 8:24 AM

Know a family in need? Here’s how you can help them get free clothes for their kids

By Lisa Pemberton

The Tumwater School District’s Clothes Closet will be open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, 237 Dennis St. SE.

The giveaway is open to all Tumwater-area families in need of clothes in sizes infant to teen.

No income verification is required. Participants are asked to bring their own bags.

The Clothes Closet usually opens twice a year, and offers gently used clothes that have been collected, sorted and laundered by students in the Life Skills programs.

