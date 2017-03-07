Know a family in need? Here’s how you can help them get free clothes for their kids

The Tumwater School District’s Clothes Closet will be open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, 237 Dennis St. SE.
The giveaway is open to all Tumwater-area families in need of clothes in sizes infant to teen.
No income verification is required. Participants are asked to bring their own bags.
The Clothes Closet usually opens twice a year, and offers gently used clothes that have been collected, sorted and laundered by students in the Life Skills programs.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
