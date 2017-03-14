Community invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at SPSCC choral concert

Wear some green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a concert by the SPSCC Chorus and Chamber Choir at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia.
The event is open to the public. It will feature the Requiem by Gabriel Faure and additional works by Eric Whitacre, Edwin Fissinger, Dan Forrest, Daniel Gawthrop, Brad Printz, Queen and others.
Tickets are $5-7 (plus a $3 facility fee), and can be purchased at the door, the Washington Center Box Office or at www.olytix.org.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433
