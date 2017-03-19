Tenino High School students build homeless shelter

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:09 Komachin students spend Day of Caring at Wolf Haven

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia