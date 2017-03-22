Olympia School Board to discuss finalists for top job Thursday night

The search for the Olympia School District’s next leader is entering the final phase.
All three superintendent finalists visited the district this week, and the Olympia School Board is scheduled to meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss their qualifications.
After the closed-door meeting at Madison Elementary School, the board will reconvene in a public session “to potentially take action to appoint superintendent,” according to an announcement from the school district.
“The board expects to return to open session at 7:30 p.m.,” said district spokeswoman Susan Gifford.
Superintendent Dick Cvitanich announced in December that he’ll retire at the end of the school year, after serving at the nearly 10,000-student district’s helm since July 2012.
The three superintendent finalists each spent a day in Olympia, going through a series of interviews and forums with parents, educators, community members and school district officials.
Some parents said this week that the School Board should take more time vetting the candidates, and weighing their choices. On Wednesday, a flyer was circulated in the district urging people to contact the School Board to request that they delay their hiring decision.
Lincoln Options Elementary School parent Sarah Clifthorne shared a copy of the flyer with The Olympian, and said she believes the process has been rushed.
She sent a letter to the School Board urging them to hold another round of community meetings with each finalist, and take more time in the decision process.
“Push it back at least a few weeks, if not a month, to give yourselves time to read the input staff and community provided, and to gather further in-district information on your references,” she wrote to the School Board.
Gifford said it is not unusual for a board to move forward with discussion and a potential appointment soon after the finalists complete their daylong interviews. The board has been carefully reviewing all input on the search process, including input from the community, employees and students, since the search process began, she said.
The district contracted with Northwest Leadership Associates for $17,800 plus reimbursement for agreed-upon expenses to conduct the superintendent search. Based in Liberty Lake near Spokane, Northwest Leadership Associates has conducted more than 240 superintendent searches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, according to its website. Past clients include Bellevue, Everett, Renton and North Mason school districts.
Here’s a closer look at the finalists:
Chris Woods
Chris Woods, 44, is executive director of student learning in the Tumwater School District, where he’s worked for nearly two years. He visited the district on Monday, although it was more like a homecoming.
“I grew up in Olympia and spent 18 years of my career there, and have always been impressed with the commitment to excellence in that district by parents and staff,” he said. “And I have always felt very fortunate for my time there, and knew that if this opportunity ever came up that it’s one I would be very interested in pursuing.”
Woods and his wife, Julie, have three children ages 11-16 who attend Olympia schools.
He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Central Washington University, a master’s degree in school administration from City University, and a superintendent certification from Seattle Pacific University.
During his time in the Olympia School District, he taught third grade at Hansen Elementary School, first grade at McKenny Elementary School, and seventh-grade social studies and language arts at Washington Middle School. Later, he was assistant principal at Reeves Middle School for two years, and principal at Capital High School from 2010-2015.
“I believe my work experience, and I also believe that my approach — what I would say is a servant leader — matches the needs of the Olympia School District,” Woods said.
Trevor Greene
Trevor Greene, 48, is executive director of human resources in the Highline School District, south of Seattle. He visited the district on Tuesday.
He said he is attracted to Olympia’s top post because of the district’s high functioning schools and dedication to equity.
“There are gains that can still be made, but there are phenomenal things that are happening and that’s exciting to me,” Greene said.
He and his wife, Melanie, have four children, ages 11-20.
Greene previously was principal at Toppenish High School, where he was named state and national principal the year.
“We were 99 percent poverty and 95 percent diversity,” he said. “…We achieved a 93.5 percent graduation rate on the Yakama reservation.”
Greene has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and English from Brigham Young University, a master’s and administrative certification from Central Washington University, and a superintendent certification from Washington State University.
His other past work experience includes serving as instructional leadership executive director in Highline, a principal professional development specialist at the Association of Washington School Principals in Olympia, executive director of personnel and human resources in the Toppenish School District, a middle school and high school principal in Toppenish, and a middle school principal and high school assistant principal in the Highland School District. He also taught at the middle and high school levels in Yakima.
Greene said he believes his experience fits the future needs of the Olympia School District.
“You have a growing diverse population, and that creates some opportunities that need to be addressed, and that’s something that I have extensive experience in,” he said.
Patrick Murphy
Patrick Murphy, 49, is an assistant superintendent in the Edmonds School District. He visited the district on Wednesday.
Murphy said he’s interested in the Olympia School District because it offers a wide spectrum of programs and schools, and has a focus on family engagement.
“I think that Olympia is innovative and they look for ways to meet the needs of all students and not a one size fits all, and I think that really fits with me,” he said. “I’m a real believer in trying to find the ways to meet the individual needs of all students.”
Murphy has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s degree from Whitworth University in Spokane, and a doctorate from Washington State University.
Prior to arriving in Edmonds in 2012, he was the executive director of secondary education in the Issaquah School District. He also served as a middle school principal in Issaquah, a middle and high school assistant principal in Issaquah, and a junior high assistant principal in Bremerton. Murphy taught junior high school social studies in the South Kitsap School District and serves as an adjunct faculty member in educational leadership at Seattle University and Western Washington University.
Murphy was a finalist for the superintendent position in the North Thurston Public Schools in March 2016.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, have three daughters, ages 13-19.
“I think Olympia is a really strong district, and I think whoever becomes the superintendent will be stepping into a place that’s doing something well,” Murphy said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
If you go
The Olympia School Board is scheduled to hold an executive session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Madison Elementary School, 1225 Legion Way SE, to discuss qualifications of the candidates for superintendent. Afterward, the board is expected to reconvene in open session at about 7:30 p.m. to potentially appoint a superintendent. The second portion of the meeting is open to the public.
