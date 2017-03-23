Olympia School Board offers top post to Edmonds educator

The Olympia School Board unanimously voted Thursday night to offer the position of superintendent of the Olympia School District to Patrick Murphy, pending successful negotiations of a contract.
Murphy, 49, is an assistant superintendent in the Edmonds School District. He visited the district on Wednesday.
“I think that Olympia is innovative, and they look for ways to meet the needs of all students and not a one size fits all, and I think that really fits with me,” he told The Olympian. “I’m a real believer in trying to find the ways to meet the individual needs of all students.”
Murphy has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s degree from Whitworth University in Spokane, and a doctorate from Washington State University. Last spring, he was a finalist for North Thurston Public Schools superintendent.
Prior to arriving in Edmonds in 2012, Murphy was the executive director of secondary education in the Issaquah School District. He also served as a middle school principal in Issaquah, a middle and high school assistant principal in Issaquah, and a junior high assistant principal in Bremerton. Murphy taught junior high school social studies in the South Kitsap School District and serves as an adjunct faculty member in educational leadership at Seattle University and Western Washington University.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, have three daughters, ages 13-19.
Superintendent Dick Cvitanich announced in December that he’ll retire at the end of the school year, after serving at Olympia’s helm since July 2012. The district contracted with Northwest Leadership Associates for $17,800 plus reimbursement for agreed-upon expenses to conduct the superintendent search. Based in Liberty Lake near Spokane, Northwest Leadership Associates has conducted more than 240 superintendent searches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, according to its website. Past clients include Bellevue, Everett, Renton and North Mason school districts.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated later.
