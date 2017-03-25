Local Knowledge Bowl team wins state title

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Pause

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:45 Matchless Brewing makes move to its own space

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball