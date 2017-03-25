Local Knowledge Bowl team wins state title

A team of students from Pope John Paul II High School in Lacey took first place in the 1B classification at the state Knowledge Bowl tournament on March 18 at Arlington High School.
The school won state in 2014 and 2015, and came in second in 2016, according to advancement director Megan Farrell.
“This was an exciting win for them,” she said.
This year’s team is made up of seniors Alexandra Rivera, Jakub Kocztorz, Katie Sellars and Kimberly Yee. Their advising teacher is Stephen Holland.
Teams from three other Thurston County schools placed in the top 10 in their classifications: Olympia High School took second place in 4A, Capital High School took second place in 3A, Northwest Christian High School in Lacey took ninth place in 2B.
Knowledge Bowl involves teams of up to six students who compete to answer quiz questions that cover everything from history and geography to science and current events.
