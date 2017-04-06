UW makes top-10 list of world’s best universities

Being number nine isn’t usually something to crow about — unless it’s a ranking on the list of the world’s best universities.
The University of Washington holds that place for academic research, just under stately University of Oxford in England and above the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to a university ranking organization.
The Center for World University Rankings released the list Monday. It ranked the top global universities in 227 academic subjects covering the sciences and social sciences. The rankings are based on the number of research articles published in top-tier journals.
UW had 45 top-10 subjects. Number one ranked Harvard University had 112 top-10 placements.
The top 10 universities are:
1. Harvard University
2. University of Toronto
3. University of Michigan
4. University of Pennsylvania
5. Johns Hopkins University
6. University of California, Berkeley
7. Stanford University
8. University of Oxford
9. University of Washington
10. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
In addition to its main Seattle campus UW has satellite campuses in Tacoma and Bothell.
