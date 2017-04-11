He’ll get a $220,000 annual salary, and 25 vacation days a year

The Olympia School Board voted 4-0 on Monday night to approve a three-year contract effective July 1 with the district’s next superintendent, Patrick Murphy.
Board member Justin Montermini was absent from the meeting.
Olympia superintendent Dick Cvitanich will retire at the end of the school year, after leading the nearly 10,000-student district since July 2012. Murphy is assistant superintendent at Edmonds School District, and was a finalist last spring in a superintendent search for Olympia’s neighboring district, North Thurston Public Schools.
According to a copy of contract obtained by The Olympian, Murphy will be:
▪ Paid an annual salary of $220,000. Last spring, the School Board approved a 1.8 percent cost of living increase that brought Cvitanich’s annual salary to $186,928.
▪ Expected to work 260 days a year, less district holidays and paid vacation days.
▪ Granted 12 sick days and 25 paid vacation days a year.
▪ Required to reside in the school district’s boundaries.
▪ Reimbursed for one-time moving expenses up to 7 percent of his annual salary ($15,400).
▪ Permitted to undertake consultative work, speaking engagements, writing and other professional duties up to five days a year. If done for compensation, the work must be performed during non-contractual time, such as vacations, holidays, non-duty evenings or weekends.
▪ Encouraged to attend local, state and national meetings. The district will pay Murphy’s dues and association fees in educational professional associations.
▪ Expected to maintain active membership in the Chamber of Commerce and at least one civic organization. The district will pay for membership fees to civic and community groups approved by the School Board.
▪ Evaluated by the School Board annually.
▪ Required to undergo a comprehensive medical examination every two years. The district will pay for costs that are not covered by his medical insurance.
▪ Given $300 a month as mileage reimbursement for use of his own vehicle for in-district travel. He can apply for additional mileage reimbursement for meetings outside of the district.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
