April 14, 2017 12:17 PM

School evacuated due to threat

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A local school was evacuated at about noon on Friday due to a threat.

Shortly after noon, officials posted on the North Thurston Public Schools’ Facebook page: “Pleasant Glade Elementary has been safely evacuated due to a bomb threat. Parents please do not come to the school and await a phonecall for further information & instructions.”

At about 12:30 p.m., the district posted on its Twitter account: “Pick up students at the former Bally’s building (200 Sleater Kinney Rd). There will be a checkout procedure. Students are safe & dry!”

The school is at 1920 Abernathy Road NE, Lacey.

No other information was available.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated if more information is released.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

