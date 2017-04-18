10 local schools receive state’s highest honor for academics

Ten schools in Thurston County — including seven within the Olympia School District — have received the Washington Achievement Award. The state’s highest honor for academic success is based on improvements on standardized test scores for the past three years, and was awarded to 280 schools.
Local honorees include:
North Thurston Public Schools: Aspire Middle School for overall excellence and high progress, Komachin Middle School for closing the achievement gap for Hispanic students.
Olympia School District: Boston Harbor Elementary School for overall excellence; Garfield Elementary School for growth in English Language Arts; Jefferson Middle School for overall excellence and growth in math and English Language Arts; Marshall Middle School growth in math; McKenny Elementary School growth in math; McLane Elementary School for closing the achievement gap for students with disabilities; Washington Middle School for high progress.
Tumwater School District: East Olympia Elementary School for growth in math.
The schools will be honored May 3 at an event in Auburn.
“I am proud to award nearly 300 schools with this honor,” state Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in a news release. “These schools help Washington lead the way in innovative education and access to high-quality learning opportunities.”
“The Achievement Awards recognize all the great work happening in Washington schools and the ways educators are making a difference in student outcomes,” added Kevin Laverty, State Board of Education acting chair. “It presents an opportunity to honor schools that are achieving at high levels, as well as schools that are making great growth.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments