Education

April 25, 2017 6:33 AM

Olympia school’s former principal will return

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A familiar face is returning to lead Reeves Middle School in Olympia.

Aaron Davis, who served as the school’s principal from 2008 through 2014, will resume that role on July 1.

He will replace Geoff Parks who has been hired as superintendent of the Napavine School District.

Davis was executive director of Human Resources for the Olympia School District from 2014-16. During the past year, he has worked as director of Human Resources at the Office of the Attorney General.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Olympia schools earn state awards

Olympia schools earn state awards 2:24

Olympia schools earn state awards
Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 1:56

Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation
Littlerock Elementary School under construction 1:45

Littlerock Elementary School under construction

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos