Olympia school’s former principal will return

A familiar face is returning to lead Reeves Middle School in Olympia.
Aaron Davis, who served as the school’s principal from 2008 through 2014, will resume that role on July 1.
He will replace Geoff Parks who has been hired as superintendent of the Napavine School District.
Davis was executive director of Human Resources for the Olympia School District from 2014-16. During the past year, he has worked as director of Human Resources at the Office of the Attorney General.
