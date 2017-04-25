Education

April 25, 2017 8:21 AM

Attention green thumbs: Here’s a plant sale that supports local kids

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Need a hanging basket of flowers, garden art or some vegetable starts?

Yelm FFA’s plant sale will run from Wednesday through Saturday at Yelm High School’s Greenhouses, 1315 W. Yelm Ave.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all products are gone on Saturday.

The sale is one of the chapter’s main fundraising events of the year, and supports many of its community activities.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Olympia schools earn state awards

Olympia schools earn state awards 2:24

Olympia schools earn state awards
Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 1:56

Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation
Littlerock Elementary School under construction 1:45

Littlerock Elementary School under construction

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos