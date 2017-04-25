Attention green thumbs: Here’s a plant sale that supports local kids

Need a hanging basket of flowers, garden art or some vegetable starts?
Yelm FFA’s plant sale will run from Wednesday through Saturday at Yelm High School’s Greenhouses, 1315 W. Yelm Ave.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all products are gone on Saturday.
The sale is one of the chapter’s main fundraising events of the year, and supports many of its community activities.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments