SPSCC gains national recognition

South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) has been named one of the top 50 community colleges in the country by College Choice, a web site that offers college and university rankings and other resources for students and their families.
The Olympia-based college was ranked No. 41 on a list of “best community colleges for 2016-17,” based on academic quality, diversity and equity and return on investment, according to a news release from SPSCC.
“Our school’s academic quality and integrity are driven by the standards created by and implemented through our dedicated full- and part-time faculty,” Michelle Andreas, SPSCC vice president of instruction, said in the release. “…We are fortunate to have faculty who put student learning above all else.”
SPSCC, which operates campuses in Olympia and Lacey, enrolls more than 6,000 students each quarter. This is the second year in a row that the college has received a national recognition, according to SPSCC spokeswoman Kelly Green. It made the Aspen Institute’s top 150 last year, she said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments