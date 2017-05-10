Free sports physicals offered for Olympia students

Free sports physicals for student athletes in the Olympia School District will be offered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Capital High School’s gym, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia.
The event is a partnership with the school district, Capital Medical Center, Olympia Orthopedic Associates, the Washington State National Guard and South Sound Physical and Hand Therapy. It’s open to all students entering 8th grade and those currently enrolled in high school who are participating in athletic programs during the 2017-18 school year. Medical history forms that are needed for the event can be picked up at local schools, or downloaded on the district’s web site.
For more information, go to www.osd.wednet.edu.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments