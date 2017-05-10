One more chance to watch ‘Young Frankenstein’ and say goodbye to Ms. Amburgy

Timberline High School’s theater program has added a 2 p.m. Saturday performance for “Young Frankenstein” to make up for show cancellations last week.
Shows were canceled last weekend when a severe thunderstorm caused power outages, road closures and other damage and required the North Thurston Public Schools to close, according to director Brenda Amburgy.
In addition to the extra matinee, shows also are set for 7 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
This is Amburgy’s last production. After nearly 40 years of teaching, Amburgy will retire. She has led Timberline’s theater department for 33 years.
For more information, go to showtix4u.com.
