May 23, 2017 10:59 AM

Two school bus crashes under investigation in Thurston County

By Lisa Pemberton

A Willapa Valley School District bus filled with children and a van collided on Tuesday morning in downtown Olympia, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

The crash was reported at 10:13 a.m. at Olympia Avenue Northeast and Jefferson Street Northeast, the dispatcher said. That intersection is near the Hands On Children’s Museum, which is a popular field trip destination for many schools.

At 11 a.m., Olympia Police spokesman Lt. Paul Lower said officers were still on the scene investigating the collision.

Earlier, at 7:45 a.m., a different school bus crash was reported at Center Street Southwest and 76th Avenue Southwest in Tumwater, the dispatcher said. The bus was empty, and the driver wasn’t injured, he said.

That bus belonged to the Tumwater School District, according to district spokeswoman Laurie Wiedenmeyer.

“There were no reported injuries, and we’re investigating,” she said.

This story will be updated if more details become available.

