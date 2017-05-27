Reception set for retiring Olympia superintendent

The Olympia School District will host a public reception for retiring superintendent Dick Cvitanich from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday (June 1) at the Knox Administrative Center board room.
“This farewell is a casual drop-in format with no program, so stop by anytime to wish him well,” stated a news release from the school district. “Light refreshments will be served.”
Cvitanich has led the nearly 10,000-student district since July 2012. Before that, he was superintendent of Lake Pend Oreille School District in Sandpoint, Idaho. He grew up in Tacoma and has worked in several Puget Sound districts, as well, including Puyallup, Highline and Vashon Island.
“After 42 years as an educator, the time feels right to pursue other activities with our growing family,” Cvitanich wrote in an email to district employees in December.
In April, the Olympia School Board hired Edmonds School District assistant superintendent Patrick Murphy to be its next leader. Murphy will begin on July 1, and draw a $220,000 annual salary.
The Knox Administrative Center is at 1113 Legion Way S.E., Olympia.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
