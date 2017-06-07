Rain put only a slight damper on the South Puget Sound Community College commencement festivities in June 2016. College officials announced a new time and venue for this year’s ceremony.
June 07, 2017 10:41 AM

Another Olympia college announces venue change for graduation

By Lisa Pemberton

South Puget Sound Community College officials have announced some last-minute changes for graduating seniors, faculty members and their families.

The Olympia college’s commencement ceremony has been moved to 7 p.m. June 16 at Ingersoll Stadium at Olympia High School.

The event was originally scheduled an hour earlier on the college’s soccer fields.

“With all of the rain, it’s just way too muddy for people and equipment,” college spokeswoman Kelly Green told The Olympian.

She said the decision was based on the field conditions.

On Tuesday, officials at The Evergreen State College in Olympia announced that its commencement ceremony would be moved off of its campus due to safety concerns, following weeks of student unrest stemming from racial tension.

Evergreen’s ceremony will be June 16 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, with the time still to be determined.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

