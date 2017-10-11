Two cases of mumps confirmed in Yelm school

Two cases of mumps have been confirmed in Yelm Community Schools, and more possible cases are being investigated, according to a letter sent to families Wednesday from Thurston County Health Officer Rachel Wood.
Both confirmed cases were at Yelm Middle School, school district spokeswoman Teri Pablo told The Olympian.
Symptoms of mumps typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure to the virus and include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands in front or under the ears.
Most children are vaccinated for mumps before school entry, but some vaccinated children and adults can get mumps, Wood’s letter stated.
For more information on mumps, go to www.cdc.gov/mumps.
