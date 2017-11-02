Staff file: Olympia High School on Thursday, April 14, 2016. Extra police are on campus today after the school received a non-specific threat, officials say.
Education

Olympia High School goes into brief ‘modified lockdown’ and searched after threat

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 02, 2017 9:29 AM

Extra police officers are at Olympia High School on Thursday after the school received a non-specific threat, Olympia School District officials say. The school was briefly placed on a modified lockdown during the morning.

During that time, students were kept in the building, and not allowed to travel between classes. The lockdown was lifted after police inspected the school and determined that it was safe, stated an announcement posted at about 9 a.m. on the district’s website.

The threat was received in a telephone call, and deemed by police as “non-credible,” district officials say.

“...This threat is part of an ongoing investigation by the Olympia PD and other agencies of an individual from out-of-state,” the post stated. “As an extra precautionary measure, we will continue to have Olympia PD on site throughout the day.”

This story will be updated if more information is released.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

