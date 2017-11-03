Kids are being sent home early from this Tumwater school, but it’s not because of snow

Littlerock Elementary School was closed early on Friday, but it wasn’t due to snow falling in the area.
The school lost water pressure, and was without water late in the morning, according to Tumwater School District officials.
“Because of this, the decision has been made to close school early,” the district posted on its website. “For students who ride the bus, buses will leave the school at approximately 12:50 p.m. and arrive to their bus stops around 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes earlier than their regular time on ACT Fridays. A staff person is riding on each bus to ensure that students have an adult at home or the bus stop to receive them. If they do not, the student will continue riding back to the school until the normal release time. They will then ride a bus home at the regular release time if we haven’t heard from a parent or guardian regarding pickup.”
Families are asked to contact the school office with any questions at 360-709-7250.
The 335-student school was closed about a year ago because of lack of water, and crews had to replace a pump.
Littlerock Elementary closing early because of no water. Buses leaving now, kids will arrive about 1 hour 15 - 1 hour 30 minutes earlier than normal. If no adult to receive them, will be returned to school. See website for more details. pic.twitter.com/zV0dcSFfV8— Tumwater Schools (@TumwaterSDNews) November 3, 2017
