Displayed in the cafeteria and over seven-feet tall and made up of 400, 4x4 inch tiles glazed by students, staff and PTO members a colorful tiger artwork which represents the school mascot watches over Littlerock Elementary School students during their Nov. 2nd lunch. The school was closed early on Friday due to water issues.
Education

Kids are being sent home early from this Tumwater school, but it’s not because of snow

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 03, 2017 01:40 PM

Littlerock Elementary School was closed early on Friday, but it wasn’t due to snow falling in the area.

The school lost water pressure, and was without water late in the morning, according to Tumwater School District officials.

“Because of this, the decision has been made to close school early,” the district posted on its website. “For students who ride the bus, buses will leave the school at approximately 12:50 p.m. and arrive to their bus stops around 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes earlier than their regular time on ACT Fridays. A staff person is riding on each bus to ensure that students have an adult at home or the bus stop to receive them. If they do not, the student will continue riding back to the school until the normal release time. They will then ride a bus home at the regular release time if we haven’t heard from a parent or guardian regarding pickup.”

Families are asked to contact the school office with any questions at 360-709-7250.

The 335-student school was closed about a year ago because of lack of water, and crews had to replace a pump.

