After serving overseas for months, this Olympia dad makes a surprise homecoming

After serving overseas for the past nine months, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Latavis Walker wanted to surprise his kids in a big way.
And what bigger way than to appear at his kids’ Veterans Day assembly at McKenny Elementary School in Olympia?
Walker returned from a deployment in Jordan and Kuwait, according to the Olympia School District.
It was a week earlier than his six children expected, KING-5 reported.
“As Principal Michael Havens announced his name, Walker appeared from the side of the gym, walked in waving and smiling, and was rushed by his children who cried tears of happiness,” the Olympia School District posted on its Facebook page. “In addition to his children at McKenny, he was able to surprise a daughter from Washington Middle School and a son from Capital High School who were invited to the assembly for what they thought was a performance by one of their younger siblings.”
Lots of happy tears at today’s surprise homecoming during the Veterans Day assembly at McKenny Elementary. Welcome home Staff Sgt. Latavis Walker! #OSDFriends #BestSurpriseEver pic.twitter.com/6LwG6EtVh4— Olympia Schools (@OlympiaSchools) November 9, 2017
