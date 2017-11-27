North Thurston Public Schools has established a new “Compassion Fund,” which will help feed kids with overdue lunch accounts.
North Thurston Public Schools has established a new “Compassion Fund,” which will help feed kids with overdue lunch accounts. Courtesy photo North Thurston Public Schools
North Thurston Public Schools has established a new “Compassion Fund,” which will help feed kids with overdue lunch accounts. Courtesy photo North Thurston Public Schools

Education

Here’s how you can help feed kids who have lunch debt in North Thurston’s schools

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 27, 2017 02:48 PM

North Thurston Public Schools has established a new “Compassion Fund” to help feed kids with overdue lunch accounts.

“It will be used to fund full meals to all students who exceed the negative charge limit on their food service account,” the school district posted on its Facebook page on Monday. “Instead of a courtesy meal of cereal/milk (and vegetables/fruit) they will get a full meal.”

With nearly 15,000 students, the Lacey-based district had about $3,500 in outstanding lunch debt in August, according to spokeswoman Courtney Schrieve.

Donations for the new program can be designated for students at a specific school, or divided throughout the district. For more information or to make a donation for the Compassion Fund, call 360-412-4432 or send an e-mail to tamondson@nthurston.k12.wa.us.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The effort is one of a growing number of lunch debt programs in the country, designed to put an end to “lunch shaming.”

In August, the GoFundMe campaign “Erase Washington School Lunch Debt!” was launched. As of Monday, it’s raised about $40,100 toward its $650,000 goal. North Thurston, Olympia and Tumwater are among the nearly 65 districts and private schools listed in the campaign.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

    Faculty, students and staff from The Evergreen State College gathered Wednesday afternoon for a Re-Convocation Rally to urge healing and open conversations following last spring's controversies that prompted protests, threats of violence and closed the campus for student safety.

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety
Evergreen students, faculty and alumni share concerns with Board of Trustees 6:40

Evergreen students, faculty and alumni share concerns with Board of Trustees
Students talk about recent events at The Evergreen State College 3:00

Students talk about recent events at The Evergreen State College

View More Video