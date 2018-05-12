At Saint Martin’s commencement, graduates prepare for what comes next

The sun came out just in time for the start of the Saint Martin’s University commencement ceremony Saturday on the Lacey campus, where 241 undergraduates and 69 graduate students were awarded degrees.

Patrick Crumb, a 1985 graduate of Saint Martin’s and now the president of AT&T Sports Networks, delivered the commencement address.

“The values of Saint Martin’s have helped prepare you for what comes next. But you will need to develop your own core values, your own compass for navigating your life. That is what will make you uniquely you,” he told the graduates.

