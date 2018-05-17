Video: Evergreen students on canceling Day of Absence

The Evergreen State College announced back in February that its annual Day of Absence/Day of Presence — which ignited protests and accusation of racism and intolerance on campus last spring— would be canceled this year.
This week, reports circulated online that students had sought to keep it going with three days worth of events, including a rally, panel discussion, film screening and art show.
In previous years, minority students headed off campus to participate in programs and discussions on the day. Last spring, organizers suggested the idea be reversed, with white students who wanted to participate being asked to go off campus to talk about race issues.
A professor questioned the change; students then confronted him and called for him to fired, pulling Evergreen into a national debate over free speech on college campuses.
